Viernes 04 de Agosto de 2017

Helga Lovekaty, la bomba sensual rusa que robó el corazón a James (+fotos)

Viernes 4| 6:19 pm


Andrés Díaz / @Andrewwdiaz

Ya hace un tiempo que James Rodríguez se separó de Daniela Ospina y ambos ya  hacen sus vidas bien separados, pero James no ha perdido su tiempo y le puso el ojo a una modelo rusa llamada Helga Lovekaty. ¡Y que rusa! el jugador del Bayern Muních habría contactado a la sensual modelo a través de su cuenta en Instagram.

Pero no es primera vez que esta bomba sensual rusa aparece en la vida de James y es que para el año 2016 surgió un rumor de infidelidad por parte del colombiano, pero este rumor tomó más fuerza cuando se confirmó la separación. Sea cual sea el motivo lo único que queda claro es que el “10” de la selección colombiana la sigue teniendo muy claro con respecto a sus conquistas.

 

I'm really looking forward to the new #episodeVIII. Most likely you already noticed that #StarWars had certain similarities of plot lines of old and new films: master and padawan walk in the desert, someone's hand was cut off âð¡, explode the #DeathStar, all annoying cheerful loser ð¤. That's why I'm really pleased with the update of the characters that is happening now.âï¸ðâï¸ It's great that in the center of the plot is the girl #Rey. I think that this will definitely give Star Wars new opportunities for development and will find a new additional loyal audience. Personally, I would like to see the progress of the story in this way. There was still no strong female character on the Dark Side in the movie. We need a hero who would be able to convey to the galaxy's inhabitants the true story and motives of #DarthVader. A character for whom only true force would be important and she could unite its carriers from the both sides. â¤ï¸ð¤ I think it's just not possible for a super-bureaucratized #Jedi from the light side. Because the character who moved from the #DarkSide to the Gray is much easier to convey his ideas to the inhabitants than to the character of the #LightSide who also switched to the Gray. I willn’t be surprised and it will be really funny if the Supreme leader #Snoke is a woman (of course I'm kidding) ð¤£. After all, women are more insidious and dangerous than men. These would be completely different and more sophisticated methods of fighting for superiority in the galaxy. Would you like to see a strong female character on the Dark Side?ð¤ May the Force be with you. #episodeVIII #starwarsfan #starwarsday #starwarsart #maytheforcebewithyou #theforceawakens #stormtrooper #r2d2 #LukeSkywalker

Una publicación compartida de Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) el 3 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 8:36 PDT

 

ÐÑ ÐºÐ°Ðº Ð²Ð°Ð¼ ÑÐ¾ÑÐºÐ¸ ÑÐ¾ ÐÐ²ÐµÐ·Ð´Ð½ÑÑ Ð²Ð¾Ð¹Ð½ Ð² Ð¡Ð°ÑÐ°ÑÐµ? Ð¯ Ð²Ð°Ð¼ ÑÐºÐ°Ð¶Ñ, ÑÑÐ¾ ÑÑÐ¾ Ð±ÑÐ»Ð° Ð½Ðµ ÑÐ°Ð¼Ð°Ñ Ð¿ÑÐ¾ÑÑÐ°Ñ Ð¿Ð¾ÐµÐ·Ð´ÐºÐ°. Ð Ð¿ÑÑÑÑÐ½Ðµ ÑÑÐ¾Ð¸Ñ Ð¿ÑÐ¾ÑÑÐ¾ Ð°Ð´ÑÐºÐ°Ñ Ð¶Ð°ÑÐ° Ð¾Ñ 38 Ð´Ð¾ 48 Ð³ÑÐ°Ð´ÑÑÐ¾Ð², ÑÐ¾Ð»Ð½ÑÐµ Ð² Ð·ÐµÐ½Ð¸ÑÐµ. ÐÐ¾Ð·Ð´ÑÑ Ð½Ð°ÑÑÐ¾Ð»ÑÐºÐ¾ ÑÑÑÐ¾Ð¹, ÑÑÐ¾ ÐµÑÐ»Ð¸ Ð¿ÑÐ¸Ð¾ÑÐºÑÑÑÑ Ð¾ÐºÐ½Ð¾ Ð² Ð¼Ð°ÑÐ¸Ð½Ðµ Ð²ÑÐµÐ³Ð¾ Ð½Ð° Ð¿ÑÑÑ, Ð½Ð°ÑÐ¸Ð½Ð°ÐµÑ Ð¿ÐµÑÐµÑÑÑÐ°ÑÑ Ð½Ðµ ÑÐ¾Ð»ÑÐºÐ¾ ÑÐ¾Ñ Ð¸ ÐºÐ¾Ð¶Ð° Ð²Ð¾ÐºÑÑÐ³ Ð³Ð»Ð°Ð·, Ð½Ð¾ Ð´Ð°Ð¶Ðµ ÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸ Ð³Ð»Ð°Ð·Ð°. ÐÐ¾ÑÐ½Ð¸Ð¼Ð°Ð² Ð½Ð° ÑÐ°ÐºÐ¾Ð¹ Ð¶Ð°ÑÐµ Ð¾ÐºÐ¾Ð»Ð¾ 30 Ð¼Ð¸Ð½ÑÑ Ð±ÐµÐ· Ð´Ð¾Ð»Ð¶Ð½Ð¾Ð¹ Ð¿Ð¾Ð´Ð³Ð¾ÑÐ¾Ð²ÐºÐ¸ Ð¼Ð¾Ð¶Ð½Ð¾ Ð·Ð°Ð¿ÑÐ¾ÑÑÐ¾ Ð¿Ð¾Ð»ÑÑÐ¸ÑÑ ÑÐ¾Ð»Ð½ÐµÑÐ½ÑÐ¹ ÑÐ´Ð°Ñ. ÐÐ¾ÑÑÐ¾Ð¼Ñ Ð²ÑÐµÐ¼ Ð»ÑÐ±Ð¸ÑÐµÐ»ÑÐ¼ Ð°ÐºÑÐ¸Ð²Ð½ÑÑ Ð¿ÑÑÐµÑÐµÑÑÐ²Ð¸Ð¹ Ð¸, ÑÐ°Ðº ÑÐºÐ°Ð·Ð°ÑÑ, Ð±ÐµÑÐºÐ¾Ð¼Ð¿ÑÐ¾Ð¼Ð¸ÑÑÐ½ÑÑ ÑÐ¾ÑÐ¾ÑÐµÑÑÐ¸Ð¹, ÐºÐ¾Ð³Ð´Ð° Ð´ÑÐ¼Ð°ÐµÑÑ ÑÐ¾Ð»ÑÐºÐ¾ Ð¾ ÑÐµÐ·ÑÐ»ÑÑÐ°ÑÐµ Ð¸ Ð½Ðµ Ð¾Ð±ÑÐ°ÑÐ°ÐµÑÑ Ð²Ð½Ð¸Ð¼Ð°Ð½Ð¸Ñ Ð½Ð° ÑÑÐ»Ð¾Ð²Ð¸Ñ Ð¸ Ð¾Ð±ÑÑÐ¾ÑÑÐµÐ»ÑÑÑÐ²Ð°, Ð¿ÑÐ¾ÑÑÐ¾ Ð½ÐµÐ¾Ð±ÑÐ¾Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¾ Ð½Ðµ Ð·Ð°Ð±ÑÐ²Ð°ÑÑ ÑÐ»ÐµÐ´Ð¸ÑÑ Ð·Ð° Ð·Ð´Ð¾ÑÐ¾Ð²ÑÐµÐ¼ ÑÐ²Ð¾ÐµÐ¹ ÐºÐ¾Ð¶Ð¸ Ð¸ Ð²Ð¾Ð»Ð¾Ñ. ÐÐµÐ´Ñ Ð¾Ð½Ð¸ Ð¿ÐµÑÐ²ÑÐ¼Ð¸ Ð¿ÑÐ¸Ð½Ð¸Ð¼Ð°ÑÑ Ð½Ð° ÑÐµÐ±Ñ Ð¾ÑÐ½Ð¾Ð²Ð½Ð¾Ð¹ ÑÐ´Ð°Ñ. ÐÐ½Ð¾Ð³Ð¸Ðµ ÑÐµÑÑÐµÐ·Ð½Ð¾ Ð½ÐµÐ´Ð¾Ð¾ÑÐµÐ½Ð¸Ð²Ð°ÑÑ Ð²Ð»Ð¸ÑÐ½Ð¸Ñ ÑÑÐ¸Ñ ÑÐ°ÐºÑÐ¾ÑÐ¾Ð² Ð² Ð¶Ð°ÑÐºÐ¸Ñ ÑÑÑÐ°Ñ, Ð½Ðµ Ð³Ð¾Ð²Ð¾ÑÑ ÑÐ¶Ðµ Ð¾ Ð¼Ð½Ð¾Ð³Ð¾ÑÐ°ÑÐ¾Ð²ÑÑ Ð¿ÐµÑÐµÐ»ÑÑÐ°Ñ Ð¸ Ð²Ð¾Ð·Ð´ÑÑÐµ Ð¸Ð· ÐºÐ¾Ð½Ð´Ð¸ÑÐ¸Ð¾Ð½ÐµÑÐ¾Ð² ð¤£ ÐÑÐ¸ÑÑÐ¼ Ð² Ð°Ð±ÑÐ¾Ð»ÑÑÐ½Ð¾Ð¼ Ð±Ð¾Ð»ÑÑÐ¸Ð½ÑÑÐ²Ðµ Ð¶Ð°ÑÐºÐ¸Ñ ÑÑÑÐ°Ð½Ð°Ñ Ð¸ #Ð¢ÑÐ½Ð¸Ñ Ð½Ðµ Ð¸ÑÐºÐ»ÑÑÐµÐ½Ð¸Ðµ Ð¿ÑÐ¾ÑÑÐ¾ Ð½ÐµÐ²Ð¾Ð·Ð¼Ð¾Ð¶Ð½Ð¾ ÐºÑÐ¿Ð¸ÑÑ Ð¿ÑÐ¸Ð»Ð¸ÑÐ½ÑÐµ ÑÑÐµÐ´ÑÑÐ²Ð° Ð¿Ð¾ ÑÑÐ¾Ð´Ñ Ð·Ð° ÐºÐ¾Ð¶ÐµÐ¹ Ð¸ Ð²Ð¾Ð»Ð¾ÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸ Ð½Ð° Ð¼ÐµÑÑÐµ. ÐÐ¾ÑÑÐ¾Ð¼Ñ Ð¿Ð¾ Ð²Ð¾Ð·Ð²ÑÐ°ÑÐµÐ½Ð¸Ð¸ Ð´Ð¾Ð¼Ð¾Ð¹ Ñ Ð²ÑÐµÐ³Ð´Ð° ÑÑÐ°ÑÐ°ÑÑÑ ÑÐ´ÐµÐ»Ð°ÑÑ Ð²ÑÐµ Ð½ÐµÐ¾Ð±ÑÐ¾Ð´Ð¸Ð¼ÑÐµ Ð¿ÑÐ¾ÑÐµÐ´ÑÑÑ Ð¿Ð¾ Ð²Ð¾ÑÑÑÐ°Ð½Ð¾Ð²Ð»ÐµÐ½Ð¸Ñ ÐºÐ¾Ð¶Ð¸ . Ð¡Ð¿Ð°ÑÐ¸Ð±Ð¾ Ð´ÐµÐ²ÑÐ¾Ð½ÐºÐ°Ð¼ Ð¸Ð· @cidk.ru Ñ Ð²Ð°Ñ ÑÐ°Ð¼ÑÐµ ÑÑÐ°ÑÐ°ÑÐµÐ»ÑÐ½ÑÐµ ÑÐ¿ÐµÑÐ¸Ð°Ð»Ð¸ÑÑÑ. #Ð¼ÐµÐ·Ð¾ÑÐµÑÐ°Ð¿Ð¸ÑÐ»Ð¸ÑÐ° Ð¸Ð· ÐºÐ¾ÐºÑÐµÐ¹Ð»Ñ Ð²Ð¸ÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸Ð½Ð¾Ð² Ð¸ Ð²Ð¾ÑÑÑÐ°Ð½Ð°Ð²Ð»Ð¸Ð²Ð°ÑÑÐ¸Ñ Ð¿ÑÐµÐ¿Ð°ÑÐ°ÑÐ¾Ð² - ÑÑÐ¾ ÐºÐ°Ðº ÑÐ°Ð· ÑÐ¾ ÑÑÐ¾ Ð½ÑÐ¶Ð½Ð¾, Ð¿Ð¾ÑÐ»Ðµ Ð¾ÑÐµÑÐµÐ´Ð½Ð¾Ð³Ð¾ Ð¿ÑÑÐµÑÐµÑÑÐ²Ð¸Ñ. #Ð¼ÐµÐ·Ð¾ÑÐµÑÐ°Ð¿Ð¸Ñ #Ð±Ð¸Ð¾ÑÐµÐ²Ð¸ÑÐ°Ð»Ð¸Ð·Ð°ÑÐ¸Ñ #ÐºÐ¾ÑÐ¼ÐµÑÐ¾Ð»Ð¾Ð³Ð¼Ð¾ÑÐºÐ²Ð° #ÑÐºÐ¾Ð»ÑÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ¾ÑÑ

Una publicación compartida de Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) el 24 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 7:36 PDT

 

Enjoying my summer in #djerba â¤ï¸#helga #helgamodel #tunisia #summer

Una publicación compartida de Helga Lovekaty (@helga_model) el 18 de Jul de 2017 a la(s) 10:50 PDT

