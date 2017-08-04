Helga Lovekaty, la bomba sensual rusa que robó el corazón a James (+fotos)

Andrés Díaz / @Andrewwdiaz
Ya hace un tiempo que James Rodríguez se separó de Daniela Ospina y ambos ya hacen sus vidas bien separados, pero James no ha perdido su tiempo y le puso el ojo a una modelo rusa llamada Helga Lovekaty. ¡Y que rusa! el jugador del Bayern Muních habría contactado a la sensual modelo a través de su cuenta en Instagram.
Pero no es primera vez que esta bomba sensual rusa aparece en la vida de James y es que para el año 2016 surgió un rumor de infidelidad por parte del colombiano, pero este rumor tomó más fuerza cuando se confirmó la separación. Sea cual sea el motivo lo único que queda claro es que el “10” de la selección colombiana la sigue teniendo muy claro con respecto a sus conquistas.
